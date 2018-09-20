Casting agency for Harriet Tubman film is searching for its star in Maryland

A movie on abolitionist Harriet Tubman, scheduled to be shown at a museum, will be filmed in Cambridge in October, according to a Maryland Film Office press release. And Marinella Hume Casting, the company that recruited for “House of Cards” in the Baltimore area, is looking for actors.

The company has put out casting calls for African-American actresses with natural hairstyles to portray Tubman, a conductor of the Underground Railroad, at various ages — as a 6-year-old, as a teenager, as an adult between 25 and 30, and as an elderly woman.

Casting director Bill Marinella said he will likely host an in-person open call for the roles, but interested parties can send in information and pictures via email.

Filming will occur Oct. 23-28, and actors will be needed anywhere from two to six days depending on the role. The narrative piece will run in one of the Harriet Tubman museums in Cambridge, Marinella said, but the exact location has not been confirmed.

The National Park Service, which regulates the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad National Historical Park, did not immediately respond to The Baltimore Sun’s request for comments.

The casting company will also be seeking extras, including black and white soldiers, abolitionists, slaves and freemen for the historical film.

For more information about the casting call, visit Marinella Hume Casting Baltimore/DC’s Facebook page or the Maryland Film Office’s website.

