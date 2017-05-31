Community-wide search underway for Hampden personality's stolen adult tricycle

Lou Catelli has long been a local personality known for his eccentric style, his short shorts, his love for the community, and his adult tricycle. But on Sunday, one of those signature attributes was taken away.

The Hampden-ite’s tricycle, which was locked up outside of the Hampden Family Center, was stolen early Sunday morning; and a search for the “trike” and the person who took it, aided by local police and residents, has ensued.

The center's security footage, which Catelli posted to Facebook, shows a man in a neon yellow safety vest maneuvering what Catelli said was a Kryptonite U-bolt lock with a pair of bolt cutters, eventually freeing the tricycle from the bike rack.

Catelli, whose real name is Will Bauer, said he wasn’t certain his “beautiful oiled-up, pink” tricycle, covered in sticker advertisements from local establishments, was gone until Monday. After seeing the center’s security footage Tuesday, he filed a police report, he said.

Reddit user "kaifilion" said he spotted Hampden resident Lou Catelli's stolen tricycle on Monday on Gwynns Falls Parkway and Braddish Avenue. Reddit user "kaifilion" said he spotted Hampden resident Lou Catelli's stolen tricycle on Monday on Gwynns Falls Parkway and Braddish Avenue. See more videos

Baltimore police said they are investigating the theft.

Luckily, Catelli said the trike “just does not blend in well. It stands out like a sore thumb.”

Residents and local shop owners have spotted the trike around the city and have offered up videos and help in the search.

“People are linking their videos together, so you can kind of trace his route. We lose him on 41st Street, going over the bridge,” said Catelli, who was astounded that someone was able to free the bike from the heavy-duty lock and the bike rack, which he said was damaged and will need repair.

He’s even more surprised at how successful the man has been at riding the tricycle, based on video footage, he said.

“The guy is riding the tricycle on the sidewalk like I [would be]. It’s incredible,” he said, after seeing reddit user "kaifilion"’s video of what appeared to be a man riding the trike on Gwynns Falls Parkway and Braddish Avenue at around 5 p.m. Monday. Catelli said the most recent sighting of the trike was around 2 p.m. Wednesday near the Shoppers Food & Pharmacy in Mondawmin Mall.*

Catelli said the tricycle, which can sit up to three people on its back box, is used to give tours of the Miracle on 34th Street lights in Hampden during the Christmas season. But it’s not an easy ride, he added. You need strong legs to pedal.

“It’s not meant to go on hills. You have to have really good skills to go on hills. … You have to unlearn bicycles to ride a trike. It takes a certain balance,” he said.

“But this guy, he is really smooth … so if he wants to join our trike gang after he makes some amends to society, I would love to have him as a member. He is a natural.”

Catelli has posted the original security footage and video tips to his Facebook page, along with an ode to Liam Neeson’s character in the thriller flick “Taken,” — showcasing that he’s dedicated to finding his tricycle, with a touch of humor.

“I don't know who you are. I don't know what you want. If you are looking for ransom, I can tell you I don't have money. But what I do have are a very particular set of skills, skills I have acquired over a very long career,” Catelli wrote. “Skills that make me a nightmare for people like you. If you let my tricycle go now, that'll be the end of it. I will not look for you, I will not pursue you. But if you don't, I will look for you, I will find you, and I will citizen arrest you.”

Catelli said he’ll also be making a push pin map of all of the trike sightings. He’s holding out hope that he and his tricycle will be united.

“My biggest fear was that whoever took it was going to scrap it, like for scrap metal. And that would break my heart, so to know that it’s still in one piece … and it’s being utilized, that gives me a lot of hope, to be honest,” he said.

*This article was updated to include what Lou Catelli said was the latest trike sighting.

Baltimore Police A young man was captured on security video footage stealing Hampden resident Lou Catelli's bike at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday outside of the Family Fun Center in Hampden. A young man was captured on security video footage stealing Hampden resident Lou Catelli's bike at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday outside of the Family Fun Center in Hampden. (Baltimore Police)

bbritto@baltsun.com

twitter.com/brittanybritto

