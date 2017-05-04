Former Colts player hosts fundraiser in memory of daughter who was electrocuted by city fence

More than a decade after his daughter, Deanna, died after being electrocuted by a fence in Druid Hill Park, former Baltimore Colts lineman Anthony “Bubba” Green is looking to celebrate Deanna’s life and love of music with a charitable concert.

Green and his wife, Nancy Arrington, who launched the Deanna’s Lyric Foundation for the Arts last fall, will host a fundraising event at the Milford Mill United Methodist Church in Pikesville on Saturday. The goal is to raise money for at least four $2,500 scholarships for four-college bounds students who plan to major in the performing arts.

The event, “Sing, Pastor, Sing!,” will feature a lineup of performances by pastors and church choirs — things that Deanna, a soprano and avid music lover, cherished before she died on May 5, 2006, at age 14, after being electrocuted by an electrical fence during a church softball game in Druid Hill Park.

The Greens have dedicated the past 11 years to holding the city and the private contractor responsible for the lines in the park, Douglas Electric and Lighting, accountable in hopes of ensuring that what happened to Deanna wouldn’t happen to anyone else.

In 2010, the family reached a confidential settlement with DEL, and in 2011, the Maryland Public Service Commission adopted new regulations intended to prevent accidental electrocutions like the one that killed Deanna. In 2013, the city agreed to pay the $200,000 to the family.

Though Green said it was never about the money and none of it will bring Deanna back, Green said he is happy with the progress to make things safer for citizens. Now, it’s time to celebrate his daughter.

“For the first time, we’re going into the anniversary of her death feeling pretty good about where we are mentally and spiritually, because it’s tough,” Green said. “This year we’re bringing in a lot of people, a lot of family members, church members and people who know our story.

“My wife has taken this foundation this year and she has run with this thing. … The way that I see it with her is, this is Deanna’s prom. This is Deanna’s wedding. This is a celebration of Deanna [giving] birth and us having grandchildren. Psychologically, that’s where we are, because physically, we don’t have those things.”

Nancy Arrington Green said they want to give money to children who are gifted in performing arts like her daughter was — after all, she said, it’s an area of education that is experiencing budget cuts, and “everybody is not a brainiac in science and math.”

“The foundation wanted to focus on kids who are gifted and who are pursuing a career and education in the arts. Deanna was a lyric soprano. She took piano lessons. She [played] violin. She found her voice when the violin wasn’t covered in middle school, and she really blossomed,” Arrington Green said.

“I believe her talent was really in her voice.”

The Greens said Saturday’s concert is just the start of events they plan to host, including a summer launch party, a golf tournament in the fall, and annual events on the anniversary of Deanna’s death. The main goal will be to fund full scholarships for college students, they said.

If you go

“Sing, Pastor, Sing!” will take place 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at Milford Mill United Methodist Church, 915 Milford Mill Road, Pikesville. $15. deannaslyric.org.

Baltimore Sun reporter Luke Broadwater contributed to this article.

