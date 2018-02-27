Forbes names Baltimore one of '10 Coolest U.S. Cities' to visit this year

In addition to The New York Times, Southwest Airlines, and Zagat, Forbes, too, has jumped on the bandwagon of recognizing the beauty of Baltimore.

The business magazine listed the city as one of the “10 Coolest U.S. Cities to Visit in 2018,” highlighting the city’s ever-growing arts scene and the projects and developments by Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank as endearing parts of the city.

Aside from the Sagamore Pendry Baltimore hotel and the anticipated new Under Armour campus in Port Covington (both Plank projects), Melissa Biggs Bradley, the founder of travel company Indagare, also mentioned artist Amy Sherald, who recently painted the official Michelle Obama portrait for the National Portrait Gallery, as a reason why the city has become even more exciting.

“This year, the [Baltimore Museum of Art] is showcasing such pioneering exhibitions as Moon Dust, an illumination installation work by Spencer Finch, who is known for his works at New York’s High Line Park and the National September 11 Memorial and Museum,” Biggs Bradley told Forbes.

Much has been made about Baltimore’s image in recent months, with the city’s appearance on positive travel lists standing in contrast to national media attention on such issues as the recent Baltimore police corruption trial, heating problems in city schools and crime.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh touted the positive attention from Forbes on Twitter on Monday.

Other cities that made the Forbes list included Louisville, Ky., mentioned for its “good vibes” and drinking culture; Detroit, for its authenticity and a blossoming food scene; Savannah, Ga., for its creative and culinary scene; Richmond, Va., for its style and Southern charm; and Portland, Maine, for its “otherworldly feel,” and of course, its lobster.

