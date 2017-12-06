Baltimore's Davon Fleming narrowly advances on 'The Voice' after 'instant save' from viewers

Baltimore singer Davon Fleming narrowly advanced to the Top 8 on “The Voice” on Tuesday night, after an “instant save” from viewers.

Fleming was one of the bottom three vote-getters on the NBC singing competition this week, which meant he had one more chance to perform and win over the audience during the live results show.

Viewers took to Twitter to vote for their favorite of the bottom three — and Fleming’s performance of Aretha Franklin’s “Ain’t No Way” won out.

“Tonight not only did you all show your love and support but you PROVED IT,” the Park Heights resident wrote on Twitter.

Even Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh showed her support for the singer this week, tweeting her support and asking residents to vote for Fleming.

Fleming will go on to compete as one of the two remaining members of Jennifer Hudson’s team next week.

The live Top 8 performances will air Monday at 8 p.m. on NBC.

You can read more about Fleming’s background and journey on the show here.

CAPTION There is an irony that must be noted in television’s playing a leading role in making pariahs out of some of its biggest sexual predators lately, while Washington and much of corporate America drag their heels. TV, after all, has been the principal media teacher of patriarchy since its arrival in American homes after World War II. (Ulysses Muñoz, Baltimore Sun video) There is an irony that must be noted in television’s playing a leading role in making pariahs out of some of its biggest sexual predators lately, while Washington and much of corporate America drag their heels. TV, after all, has been the principal media teacher of patriarchy since its arrival in American homes after World War II. (Ulysses Muñoz, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Garrison Keillor, 75, retired in 2016 as host of “A Prairie Home Companion,” which he began in 1974. (Nov. 29, 2017) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) Garrison Keillor, 75, retired in 2016 as host of “A Prairie Home Companion,” which he began in 1974. (Nov. 29, 2017) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR)

BEST OF BALTIMORE INSIDER

Hold up, 'Hon': Baltimore's black vernacular youthful, dynamic if less recognized than 'Bawlmerese'

'Step' dance documentary is out to change the world's view of Baltimore

Drake dined at Azumi, requested new Jay-Z album be played on speakers