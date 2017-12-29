'The Voice' contestant Davon Fleming to sing national anthem at Ravens game

The homecoming celebration for Baltimore singer Davon Fleming continues, as “The Voice” star is scheduled to sing the national anthem before the Ravens regular-season finale Sunday.

Fleming, who grew up in Park Heights, has received a warm welcome from his hometown since his elimination on “The Voice” this month. The singer made it to the semi-finals round.

Upon his return, he was greeted at BWI Marshall airport by Mayor Catherine Pugh, who called him “Baltimore’s star.” She also gave Fleming a key to the city.

Fleming will sing the “Star-Spangled Banner” before the Ravens take on the Bengals at 4:25 p.m. Sunday. It will be the first Ravens game he has attended, according to the team’s website.

And the feting will continue on Martin Luther King Day, when Fleming is set to be the grand marshal for Baltimore’s annual parade.

“This isn't the end. It’s just the start of many more greater opportunities,” Fleming told The Baltimore Sun after his elimination.

