Davon Fleming calls Baltimore 'a city on the rise,' advances on 'The Voice'

Baltimore’s Davon Fleming continues to impress on NBC’s “The Voice,” advancing to next week’s round of 11.

Fleming, 25, who was raised in Park Heights, was one of 10 singers who advanced Tuesday night thanks to the earlier votes of “The Voice” viewers. He was also the first contestant interviewed by host Carson Daly.

On the previous night’s performance show, he had dedicated his rendition of Beyonce’s “Love on Top” to Baltimore. Tuesday night, asked by Daly what it is “about that city and the people there that inspires you as an artist,” Fleming elaborated on his feelings for his hometown.

“It’s definitely a city on the rise, you know,” he told his national; television audience. “A lot of times, Baltimore’s only been seen for the bad stuff. But it’s definitely some good things happening, you know.”

Davon Fleming sings Beyoncé's "Love on Top" during the live Top 12 performances.

Fleming continued, “I definitely want to be a light and shine a light out on all the good things and positive things that are happening.”

Fleming was among the fourth, and final, group of 10 contestants announced as moving on to next week’s top-11 live show. The final singer to advance, Team Adam’s Adam Cunningham, was voted onto next week’s show following a sing-off with fellow team Adam member Jon Mero.

