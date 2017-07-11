Ellicott City shop owner highlighted on Weather Channel special for heroic act during last year's flood

An Ellicott City resident is being highlighted on The Weather Channel for creating a “human chain” that saved a woman’s life during last year’s historic flood, which devastated Ellicott City’s Main Street and left two dead.

In the weather network’s countdown program “Top Ten: Heroes and Survivors,” Ellicott City resident and All Time Toys owner Jason Barnes recounts the moment where he enlisted friends to save local woman Jamie Knight from her car that was submerged in raging waters on Main Street last July.

After being swept away 30 feet downhill in attempts to save the woman, Barnes made his way to her. The moment was caught on video and was listed as No. 7 in the TV special.

"I didn't know how I was going to get out," Knight told The Baltimore Sun in July. "The water was rushing so strong. You saw him get washed away. I didn't want to get washed away also."

Barnes told The Weather Channel that the human chain allowed him to keep his footing when making his way to Knight.

“Everyone just kind of grabbed arms and tried to get me as close as possible to getting to her,” Barnes said.

He eventually let go of the human chain, picking Knight up and handing her over to another nearby person before heading back into the shop.

The episode, which premiered on July 9, features nine other inspiring rescues from everyday people in extreme and dangerous weather situations and will play throughout the month on The Weather Channel at 9 p.m. Thursday, noon Saturday and 10 p.m. Sunday.

