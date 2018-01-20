Lifestyle Baltimore Insider

Army specialist adopts Duke, dog abandoned at Patterson Park

Wesley Case
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

Duke, the Baltimore bulldog who gained national attention after being found abandoned at Patterson Park last weekend, has been adopted by a U.S. Army specialist*.

Spc. Wallace White adopted Duke, which became official Friday afternoon, according to the Baltimore Animal Rescue & Care Shelter (BARCS) Facebook page. BARCS had been caring for Duke since last weekend.

“Wallace didn't even realize he had picked out a celebrity dog until a friend pointed out the news stories to him. He just happened to fall in love [with] Duke just for being Duke,” the post states.

Duke, a white bulldog, was found Jan. 13 tied to a tree in Patterson Park. He was left with some food, a crate, toys and a note that said he was looking for a new home.

Local and national news outlets picked up the story, and several people across the country expressed interest in adopting Duke.

*Correction: Wallace White is a specialist in the U.S. Army, not an officer. The Sun regrets the error.

