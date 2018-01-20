Army specialist adopts Duke, dog abandoned at Patterson Park

Duke, the Baltimore bulldog who gained national attention after being found abandoned at Patterson Park last weekend, has been adopted by a U.S. Army specialist*.

Spc. Wallace White adopted Duke, which became official Friday afternoon, according to the Baltimore Animal Rescue & Care Shelter (BARCS) Facebook page. BARCS had been caring for Duke since last weekend.

“Wallace didn't even realize he had picked out a celebrity dog until a friend pointed out the news stories to him. He just happened to fall in love [with] Duke just for being Duke,” the post states.

Duke, a white bulldog, was found Jan. 13 tied to a tree in Patterson Park. He was left with some food, a crate, toys and a note that said he was looking for a new home.

Local and national news outlets picked up the story, and several people across the country expressed interest in adopting Duke.

*Correction: Wallace White is a specialist in the U.S. Army, not an officer. The Sun regrets the error.

