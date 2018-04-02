Dog missing for three years reunited with owner after Howard County officer's traffic stop

A German Shepherd and his owner were reunited after the dog had been missing for three years — all thanks to a traffic stop, according to Howard County Police Department.

Officer Sarah Miller told The Baltimore Sun that she recovered the dog, Harley, during a traffic stop on March 25. The car’s occupants, who had been pulled over for a cellphone violation on their way to Howard County, had claimed that they found the dog running in the road in Baltimore and that Harley had hopped into their back of their van.

After having the vehicle towed, Miller said that the Howard County Animal Control and Adoption Center picked up Harley and scanned the his microchip to find out not only was his owner in Baltimore, but that he had been missing for years. After identifying Harley’s owner, Miller got contact information and spoke with her Tuesday morning on the phone. During the conversation, Miller learned that Harley had been stolen from the owner’s backyard in July 2015, and that she had been searching for him for the past three years.

“Unfortunately, we have no information on who had the dog, where the dog had been all that time, but I was very happy that there was a great outcome for this. It’s really nice to have happy closure to some of these cases,” Miller said.

The owner also told Miller that Harley was originally in K-9 training with a Carroll County sheriff as a puppy, but training was no longer an option after the Sheriff’s deputy became injured. The owner purchased Harley from the Sheriff’s office at 6 months old.

Howard County Animal Control and Adoption Center did not identify the owner Friday.

When Harley and his family were reunited Tuesday, “emotions were running high because they had never really expected this to happen. … There were a lot of happy tears,” Miller said. “Harley was bouncing off the wall. There was a lot of love in that room.”

Miller added that the happy ending includes an important lesson.

“This is a great example for making sure your loved animals have microchips or some type of identification, and also very important, to keep contact info updated for them,” she said. “We were fortunate that we were able to get contact with the owner, and it was all because she had that microchip.”

