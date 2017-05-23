Three-year-old Fallston resident spends birthday with six Disney princesses

It’s not every day that you get to sing and dance with your favorite Disney princess in person (especially without visiting the Magic Kingdom), but one Fallston resident and her friends got to spend time with six right here in Maryland.

Madelyn Mezzadra celebrated her third birthday Saturday with the likes of Rapunzel, Ariel of “The Little Mermaid,” Cinderella, Snow White, Belle of “Beauty and the Beast,” and Aurora of “Sleeping Beauty” in her company, according to her mother, Christina Mezzadra.

Mezzadra, 33, said she enlisted Part Time Princesses, an entertainment company that has a roster of Disney princesses and characters who perform at birthday parties and events.

Mezzadra had seen one of the Disney princesses at another child’s birthday party and asked the child’s mother for the contact information in hopes of planning a party for her daughter, Madelyn. When she asked Madelyn who she wanted at the party, Mezzadra said “she rattled off every single one” of the classic princesses, and so Mezzadra began planning for the party two months in advance in hopes of landing all six.

Thankfully, they were able to accommodate little Madelyn’s dream.

The day of, Mezzadra said she had Madelyn answer the door. Outside, she found the six princesses awaiting her in a U-form.

“She was completely star struck, got a little shy ... and then immediately, there were probably an additional 15 girls ranging from ages 3 to 5 who were all equally star struck. They immediately stormed them,” she said, but the princesses remained in character from start to finish, even as they talked among themselves.

“They made themselves available for thousands of pictures,” she said, held sing-a-longs and princess makeovers, bounced in the moonbounce with their gowns, and gave out themed bracelets to the girls (The boys were given prince-themed toys, like swords).

“The kids were beside themselves,” Mezzadra said. “It’s not every day that you bounce in a moonbounce with a princess.”

At the end of the day, Madelyn received a princess carriage as a gift.

“It was definitely an exciting day,” said Mezzadra, adding that though Madelyn was a little tired, she still had enough energy to ask “if the princesses were going to come back the next day.”

