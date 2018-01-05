Maryland native DeWanda Wise to make Marvel movie debut in 'Captain Marvel'

Maryland native DeWanda Wise, who starred in Netflix’s “She’s Gotta Have It,” will make her debut in the Marvel Universe in the film “Captain Marvel.”

The Pasadena, Calif.-based actress, who graduated from Atholton High School in Columbia, will co-star alongside “Room” actress Brie Larson in the Anna Boden-Ryan Fleck-directed superhero flick. It will be Wise’s first major movie role.

“It’s true. On my way to join the @Marvel Universe,” Wise wrote on her Instagram account earlier this week. “Thank you for the beautiful outpouring of yaaaaasssssedness. Been holding this secret for a moment, and I STILL can’t believe it.”

Actors Samuel Jackson, Jude Law and Ben Mendelsohn will co-star in the movie, which will premiere on March 8, 2019.

The news of Wise’s role comes after Netflix announced a second season of Spike Lee’s 2017 reboot series of his film “She’s Gotta Have It,” so it looks like we’ll be seeing more of the Maryland actress in the near future.

