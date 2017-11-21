'The Voice' contestant Davon Fleming dedicates performance to Baltimore

“The Voice” contestant Davon Fleming dedicated his performance during the live Top 12 round on Monday night to his hometown of Baltimore.

Fleming sang Beyonce’s “Love On Top,” impressing the coaches of the NBC singing competition enough to once again cause shoes to fly.

After praising Fleming’s stamina during the performance, a flabbergasted Adam Levine threw his shoe onstage — a reaction that’s become standard for judges impressed by Fleming. Fleming’s coach, Jennifer Hudson, who started the shoe-tossing tradition during the blind auditions round, followed suit.

“I’m dedicating this song to my city, Baltimore,” Fleming said before his performance.

“I grew up in Park Heights, one of the rougher parts of Baltimore, but it made me who I am today because I’m a fighter.”

Fleming also talked about doing youth outreach in Baltimore schools as a way of giving back to the community.

Ultimately, Hudson thought Fleming did Queen Bey proud.

“I do not think Beyonce would’ve sent this song if she didn’t think team J. Hud could handle it,” she said.

Tune into “The Voice” at 8 tonight to see if Fleming makes the cut for the Top 11.

CAPTION Event startup combines music, mystery in pop-up concerts around the city. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun) Event startup combines music, mystery in pop-up concerts around the city. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun) CAPTION The saga of Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been a sordid one. But there is one media story line that ought to be celebrated: the power of the Washington Post's fact-based journalism to deliver clarity, change minds and shape events. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun) The saga of Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been a sordid one. But there is one media story line that ought to be celebrated: the power of the Washington Post's fact-based journalism to deliver clarity, change minds and shape events. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun)

bbritto@baltsun.com

twitter.com/brittanybritto

BEST OF BALTIMORE INSIDER

Hold up, 'Hon': Baltimore's black vernacular youthful, dynamic if less recognized than 'Bawlmerese'

'Step' dance documentary is out to change the world's view of Baltimore

Drake dined at Azumi, requested new Jay-Z album be played on speakers