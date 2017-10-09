Baltimore's Davon Fleming talks 'The Voice' audition, Jennifer Hudson duet: 'It was iconic'

After Park Heights native Davon Fleming graced “The Voice” stage with a soulful rendition of Amy Winehouse’s “Me & Mr. Jones” during last week’s blind auditions, Blake Shelton told him he was going to make the finale.

Adam Levine stood up to plead his case as to why Fleming should join his team. Miley Cyrus wanted to press her button 1,000 times, and Jennifer Hudson threw her shoe.

It made it difficult to choose whom he wanted to be his coach on the NBC singing competition, Fleming told The Baltimore Sun last week.

“I was considering everybody. The thing is, even beforehand, you have an idea of who you want to pick, but you get caught up in the moment,” he said. “You really don’t know. You have to go with what your heart is feeling.”

So after engaging in a duet with Hudson of Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You,” it was safe to say Hudson would be his pick.

“It was iconic,” said Fleming, who like Hudson, shares a church background and a love for the late “Bodyguard” songstress. “That’s the perfect word. Whitney couldn't be here, but [Hudson’s] the next best thing to Whitney. … To have that moment seen all over the world … that was amazing.”

(It’s not the first time a coach duet with a Baltimore-area contestant has captivated the internet. Last year, Randallstown native Joe Maye was joined onstage by Christina Aguilera.)

Since the episode aired, Fleming, 25, says his life has changed. His moment onstage with Hudson has even been turned into memes, and his rendition of “Me & Mr. Jones” is now streaming on Apple Music.

“I’m on every website, every blog,” he said.

It’s been a pivotal moment in a string of musical highs for Fleming, who toured with singing group Serenity through Italy and Switzerland starting in December — his first time out of the country — and performed at President Donald Trump’s inauguration alongside Chrisette Michele just weeks before “The Voice” auditions were held in Baltimore in February.

During auditions, Fleming said he made it through the first two rounds and was later flown to Los Angeles to meet producers and go through a few more auditions before he was accepted.

“I was nervous,” Fleming said. “But at the same time I knew I had a job to do. I didn’t have time to be on some scary stuff.”

He was encouraged by his family to leave his heart on the stage, and a little more than 15 seconds into his performance, all four “Voice” judges had turned around. That’s when Fleming felt he could relax a little, he said.

“I took a deep breath and everything kind of happened,” Fleming said.

Since then, Fleming has been taking it all in. The experience of being in Los Angeles has been enriching, he said. He’s surrounded by people who are just as dedicated to making music.

“It’s so family oriented,” said Fleming, but ultimately he realizes he’s among competition, and he’s got to show the world the best he has.

Next comes the battle rounds on “The Voice,” and Fleming said he’s preparing by getting out of his comfort zone. His game plan is to take risks and open himself up to different genres, infusing them with his own touch of soul.

“I don’t want to get comfortable,” he said.

While he isn’t able to reveal much more, he assures us that during his next performance, “you’re going to lose your mind,” and that whatever song he chooses next, he promises to “sing the mess out of it.” He’s not going to waste this moment.

“For me, somebody from Baltimore, this is amazing to me. This is everything … to see every dream that I wanted to be fulfilled. I’m truly humbled, and I don’t take it lightly,” he said. “This is the most gratifying moment of my life.”

Season 13 of “The Voice” airs at 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

