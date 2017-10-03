Baltimore singer wows judges on 'The Voice,' makes Jennifer Hudson throw her shoe

Baltimore singer Davon Fleming made quite an impression on the judges of “The Voice” on Monday night — so much so that he caused Jennifer Hudson to throw her shoe in excitement and later join him in an impromptu duet.

Fleming, who grew up in Park Heights, sang Amy Winehouse’s “Me and Mr. Jones” during the blind auditions round of the NBC singing competition. All four judges quickly hit their buzzer to turn their chairs around, indicating that they wanted him on their team.

“You better sing, boy, you made me throw my shoe!” Hudson said after his performance.

“I’ve never seen this panel this speechless ever,” she added.

Coach Blake Shelton was equally impressed.

“You deserve to win this show,” he said.

Each coach made impassioned pitches to Fleming as to why he should pick their team. Hudson even joined him on stage for a duet of Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You.”

Ultimately, Team Jennifer won Fleming over.

The 25-year-old said his inspiration and love of singing comes from his mother, Dorothy, who was backstage to cheer him on. While growing up in Baltimore, singing in church was an outlet, Fleming said.

Fleming’s introduction montage showed him walking past dilapidated houses in Baltimore, as he talked about witnessing a lot of crime growing up.

“Growing up in Park Heights made me who I am today because I’m a fighter,” Fleming, 25, said in the show’s intro.

“I want the little kid at home, to let him know that you can do anything.”

“The Voice” airs at 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

