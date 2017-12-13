Baltimore singer Davon Fleming eliminated from 'The Voice'

Baltimore singer Davon Fleming’s run on “The Voice” came to an end on Tuesday night.

Fleming, a Park Heights resident, was eliminated from the NBC singing competition as the contestants were whittled down from eight to four.

The singer has had a memorable run on the show, starting with his blind audition that earned raves from all four coaches — and caused Jennifer Hudson to throw her shoe in excitement.

Fleming has also shouted out his hometown multiple times. He dedicated his performance of Beyonce’s “Love On Top” in the Top 12 round to Baltimore.

“It’s definitely a city on the rise,” he said during the results show. “A lot of times, Baltimore’s only been seen for the bad stuff. But it’s definitely some good things happening, you know.

“I definitely want to be a light and shine a light out on all the good things and positive things that are happening.”

The final four contestants on the voice are Brooke Simpson, Addison Agen, Red Marlow and Chloe Kohanski — leaving no singers left from Hudson’s team.

