Actor James Franco, David Simon, 'The Deuce' writers in Baltimore planning for Season 2

It was only last month that HBO announced that David Simon’s new series “The Deuce” would premiere this fall, but it seems the filmmaker is already planning for Season 2 and is attempting to convert actor James Franco and the show’s writers into Baltimoreans in the process.

Thursday morning, Simon tweeted a picture of himself, Franco, who stars in the show, and a group of people with a view of the cityscape behind them.

“First writer meets for season two scripts for The Deuce. Couple days more & that will be an O's hat on Franco's head,” Simon tweeted, so it’s possible Baltimore will be seeing some Simon-Franco sightings this week.

The show, which explores the sex industry in New York during its pivotal beginnings in the 1970s, also features actress Maggie Gyllenhaal and is slated to premiere Sept. 10.

You can view the first trailer of the show above.

