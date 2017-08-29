Maryland farm creates Curious George-themed corn maze

America’s favorite curious monkey is finding a new adventure at MD Sunrise Farm in Gambrills.

Curious George will star in Sunrise’s corn maze in honor of the beloved cartoon character’s 75th birthday year.

The maze, located on more than eight acres of the former Naval Academy farm, will open Sept. 20 and remain open Saturdays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The maze will also be open Friday, Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunrise is one of 26 farms nationwide and the only farm in Maryland partnering with The Maize, a cornfield maze design company, and Universal Pictures to celebrate “Curious George.” The mischievous monkey was originally published as a character in a children’s book in 1941, and Universal has been celebrating his 75th birthday year since Sept. 17, 2016.

Sunrise’s corn maze continues a trend of farms offering increasingly intricate and unique designs for these fall staples. Last year, the farm created a Peanuts-theamed maze; other Maryland farms have featured mazes in the shape of such figures as Taylor Swift, Gov. Larry Hogan and the Oriole Bird in recent years.

Sunrise’s maze this year will have two paths — a short one and a long one — with games to help visitors find their way out.

Sunrise will also have Curious George artwork throughout the site and Curious George himself will be available for photos. Admission to the maze, located at 100 Dairy Lane in Gambrills, ranges from $6 to $12. For more information, go to mdsunrisefarm.com.

