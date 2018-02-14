The Cloisters is giving Baltimore couples a chance to rent their wedding venue for free

Getting married in a castle is a fairy tale dream for some. Being able to rent one for free? Even better.
The Cloisters, also known as “The Cloisters Castle” — a historic home located in Lutherville — is giving one couple a chance to rent the 1932 venue for their wedding at no cost, according to a recent news release.
But the giveaway comes with some rules. Couples will choose from three reservation dates at Cloisters — Nov. 4 and Dec. 14 of this year, and March 2, 2019. Typical rental rates for those dates are between $4,500 and $5,600.
They must also attend the Cloisters Open House between 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on March 10, which will feature a variety of local vendors, including caterers, photographers, florists, DJs and bridal shops. A drawing will take place that day and winners will be notified by email and will have their name posted on social media, according to the Cloisters website. Additional guidelines can be found here.
The property, which is managed by the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts, is known for its impressive architecture, boasting a four-story spiral stair tower, its own chapel and garden, multiple fireplaces and hand-painted murals. Most notably, it hosted Baltimore native Jada Pinkett-Smith and actor Will Smith’s wedding in 1997, and has also been featured on TV shows like “Ace of Cakes” and HBO’s “The Wire.”
Enter to win a free reservation at The Cloisters Castle by attending the Cloisters Open House. 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. March 10. 10440 Falls Road, Lutherville. cloisterscastle.com.
