Clarksville teen interviews Emily Blunt, will appear on 'GMA' as part of campaign for female filmmakers

Clarksville teen Marisa Torre has long wanted to be a filmmaker, and this week, her dreams are coming true.

The 17-year-old River Hill High School student interviewed “Mary Poppins” actress Emily Blunt as part of a film she directed and edited — which is set to be released Wednesday as a part of Disney Park’s “Dream Big Princess” campaign. Torre will also appear on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Wednesday morning.

The campaign, which has partnered with the United Nation’s GirlUp foundation, features 21 young female filmmakers from around the world who have interviewed famous women about pursuing their aspirations and achieving success.

Torre, an avid writer and aspiring screenwriter and director, applied for the program in the spring after a friend’s suggestion. After being chosen, Marisa went to New York, where she shot, directed and edited the interview with Blunt.

“I was nervous at first, but she’s super nice and really down to earth, and she’s really funny, too. She had a very welcoming presence,” said Torre said of the actress.

Torre added that while she worked with Disney professionals, she was able to lead the project. It has given her more confidence and makes her feel like a career in film is more attainable.

“I learned that it’s really something that I can do and love doing. It’s not something so far away,” she said.

The experience has also inspired Marisa to start her own YouTube channel, with videos about her trip and about other women and their journeys. She hopes that people — young girls, especially — who watch her videos and her interview with Blunt will be moved.

“I’m just a normal kid and I’m following my passions, and it’s gotten me here,” Marisa said. “I hope they’re inspired to do the same.”

