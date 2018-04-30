Baltimore teacher returns to 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' airing Monday

The last time City Springs teacher Wyatt Oroke appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in October, it was to celebrate the fundraising he and his students did for Hurricane Harvey. But on Monday, host Ellen DeGeneres takes her show to new heights in honoring Oroke and another educator as a real-life superhero.

In honor of National Superhero Day on Saturday, Oroke returns to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” with his student Tajma Burnside to compete against another teacher and student duo on DeGeneres’ segment “You Bet Your Teacher.”

The competition requires students to guess how many answers their blindfolded teachers could get to corresponding categories while the educators dangle from the ceiling. The losing teacher of each round was dropped.

The episode, which airs on WBAL at 4 p.m. Monday, is already online on YouTube and the Ellen DeGeneres Show website, so it’s no secret that Oroke won the competition, and that he and his competitor were both awarded $10,000.

Oroke is a humanities teacher at the elementary/middle school in Southeast Baltimore.

CAPTION Rapper Kendrick Lamar wrapped up a Pulitzer Prize win — and made history in the process. Lamar's "DAMN." is the first nonclassical or jazz work to win the award, which comes with a $15,000 cash prize. Rapper Kendrick Lamar wrapped up a Pulitzer Prize win — and made history in the process. Lamar's "DAMN." is the first nonclassical or jazz work to win the award, which comes with a $15,000 cash prize. CAPTION The actress talks "Downton Abbey" among other roles onstage at Maryland Hall on the last day of Annapolis Film Festival. The actress talks "Downton Abbey" among other roles onstage at Maryland Hall on the last day of Annapolis Film Festival.

bbritto@baltsun.com

twitter.com/brittanybritto

BEST OF BALTIMORE INSIDER

Hold up, 'Hon': Baltimore's black vernacular youthful, dynamic if less recognized than 'Bawlmerese'

'Step' dance documentary is out to change the world's view of Baltimore

Drake dined at Azumi, requested new Jay-Z album be played on speakers