Carmelo Anthony, wife La La reportedly separate

Former Baltimorean and current New York Knicks player Carmelo Anthony and his wife, TV personality La La Anthony, are separated, according to a TMZ report.

The “Power” actress, who has been married to Carmelo Anthony since 2010, reportedly moved out of the home she shared with him and their 10-year-old son, Kiyan, last week.

Anthony’s agent did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Baltimore Sun. The Knicks player grew up in West Baltimore and attended Towson Catholic High School.

