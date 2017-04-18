Heap Tragedy: Reaching for impossible words
Baltimore Insider Baltimore celebrity news and notes on Maryland personalities and politics
Lifestyle Baltimore Insider

Carmelo Anthony, wife La La reportedly separate

Brittany Britto
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

Former Baltimorean and current New York Knicks player Carmelo Anthony and his wife, TV personality La La Anthony, are separated, according to a TMZ report.

The “Power” actress, who has been married to Carmelo Anthony since 2010, reportedly moved out of the home she shared with him and their 10-year-old son, Kiyan, last week.

Anthony’s agent did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Baltimore Sun. The Knicks player grew up in West Baltimore and attended Towson Catholic High School.

More: A more mature Carmelo Anthony finds himself as Team USA's leader »

bbritto@baltsun.com

twitter.com/brittanybritto

Best of Insider

Hold up, 'Hon': Baltimore's black vernacular youthful, dynamic if less recognized than 'Bawlmerese'

'Real Housewives of Potomac' preview: Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon talk Season 2 drama

Driver catches a typo on I-95 sign that had gone unnoticed for months

Copyright © 2017, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
63°