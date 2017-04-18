Carmelo Anthony, wife La La reportedly separate

Former Baltimorean and current New York Knicks player Carmelo Anthony and his wife, TV personality La La Anthony, are separated, according to a TMZ report.
The “Power” actress, who has been married to Carmelo Anthony since 2010, reportedly moved out of the home she shared with him and their 10-year-old son, Kiyan, last week.
Anthony’s agent did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Baltimore Sun. The Knicks player grew up in West Baltimore and attended Towson Catholic High School.
