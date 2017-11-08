Paul Blart for president? Petition suggests replacing Kevin Spacey with Kevin James on 'House of Cards'

Paul Blart, Mall Cop, for president?
Apparently, in someone’s universe, this sounds like a good idea.
With Kevin Spacey forever separated from the shot-in-Baltimore Netflix series “House of Cards” after mounting sexual harassment allegations against the actor, and writers presumably looking for a way to continue the series without its marquee star, an Australian man is floating an idea more than 35,000 people so far have gotten behind. A petition started on change.org last week suggests that Spacey be replaced with comedian Kevin James, the star of the TV series “King of Queens” and “Kevin Can Wait,” and the man who made patrolling malls on a Segway a thing in the two “Paul Blart: Mall Cop” movies.
"I think Kevin James can elevate 'House of Cards' to a globally adored franchise like ‘Game of Thrones,'” petition-starter Robbie Pyma wrote, “and make the entire world focus on one of the most important Netflix Original series there is."
Um, OK…
Everyman actor Kevin James as the cutthroat, conniving, even murderous U.S. President Frank Underwood? Certainly, no one would be able to accuse Netflix of typecasting.
The petition went up on Thursday, and by Wednesday morning, just under 36,000 people had signed on. According to the change.org page, the petition will be presented to Netflix CEO Reed Hastings.
There’s no word on whether Pyma had his tongue firmly in his cheek when posting the petition, or how Robin Wright (Claire Underwood) would feel about having her on-screen husband suddenly morph from Kevin Spacey to Kevin James. Or, for that matter, how the transition would be handled at all. (Would Leah Remini be brought in to replace Wright, as the “King of Queens” vet was brought in to replace Erinn Hayes on “Kevin Can Wait”? Would there be a Segway involved in any way?).
Then again, the two actors do share the same first name, which could save Netflix some time when it comes to rewriting all those plot synopses and press releases. They’d only have to change one word, instead of two.
Reports are that Netflix, which along with production company Media Rights Capital has suspended filming on “House of Cards” Season 6, is considering a spinoff (you can see our suggestions for such a series here).
For now, suffice to say that the minds of binge-watchers everywhere are reeling at the possibilities...