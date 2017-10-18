Baltimore middle school choir that went viral to perform on 'Good Morning America' today

The Baltimore school choir that captured hearts with a viral performance of Andra Day’s “Rise Up” will be singing on a much larger stage Wednesday.

The Cardinal Shehan School choir will perform live on ABC’s “Good Morning America” at 8:30 a.m.

Mikey Monaghan, a spokeswoman for the Archdiocese of Baltimore, said 36 children and six chaperones, including Kenyatta Hardison, the choir director who recorded and uploaded the viral video, would be New York-bound at 2 a.m. for rehearsals scheduled for 6 a.m. At 8:30 a.m., she said, it’s show time.

Monaghan said after all of the online fanfare — the video has garnered millions of views since it was first posted Sept. 27 — “ABC World News Tonight,” featured the choir Sunday night and “Good Morning America” contacted the school in hopes of having the kids on the show.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime for some of these kids,” said Monaghan, who has helped organize a trip to the Central Park Zoo after the performance. “They just feel like this is their calling, and they’re sharing their voices with the world.”

You can read more about the choir and their viral moment here.

