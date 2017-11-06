Meet Captain Trash Wheel: Baltimore's newest water wheel has a name

Baltimore’s trash wheel family is getting a captain.

The Port of Baltimore announced on Monday that Captain Trash Wheel is the winning name for the trash-collecting water wheel planned for South Baltimore’s Masonville Cove.

The Maryland Port Administration had invited the public to vote on the name, and Captain Trash Wheel beat out other options like Trashzilla, Uncle Curtis and Trash Smasher.

Captain Trash Wheel will begin operating in 2018 in Masonville Cove, a dredged material containment facility owned by the port administration, the administration said last month.

It will join the city’s growing fleet of trash-collecting devices, which have also become local personalities.

The original, Mr. Trash Wheel, made its debut in the Inner Harbor in 2014 and has since removed more than 1 million pounds of trash from the city’s waterways. The Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore’s Healthy Harbor Initiative followed that up with a Professor Trash Wheel in Canton in December. Another is planned for Gwynns Falls.

Baltimore Sun reporter Brittany Britto contributed to this article.

