At a seemingly abandoned West Baltimore building, a multitude of enterprises

If you’ve traveled down South Pulaski Street in West Baltimore, it’s possible that you have seen but overlooked the five-story red brick Cambridge Building.

“Most people think it’s abandoned,” said tenant Lindsey Brown, owner of vintage boutique A Day N June. But the building is far from desolate.

Built in the 1920s, 208 S. Pulaski St. houses 35 very different establishments: There’s A1 Jukebox, a distributor that has sold and shipped parts for antique jukeboxes within the building for three decades; Barry Freeman, a photographer who creates new worlds within his 1,200-square-foot studio; Winecream, a wine-infused ice cream company, and even a church, Excellent Way Ministries.

The space — which began housing clothing manufacturing businesses starting in 1925, according to Maryland Historical Society documents, and later served as a creative haven for photographers — is an alternative to expensive and in-demand storefronts in areas like Canton and Fells Point, said Brown. With more than 100,000 square feet of rentable space and low rents (ranging from $110 to $3,577 monthly), the building draws tenants “that need to keep the cost down,” said Ron Hoff, the managing member of Pulaski Development, the company that has owned the building for the past 10 years. Hoff, 56, is also the president and CEO of RGH Enterprises, an office product and machine repair company housed on the first floor.

The Cambridge exudes the style of a New York warehouse, with its no-frills operating system (sans intercom, visitors must call business owners on the phone to gain access), antiquated freight elevators and reputation for drawing artists and other creatives. The building’s surrounding neighborhood, riddled with abandoned homes, and its lack of advertising, however, have been off-putting for some guests, according to many tenants.

Some businesses value the privacy of being less popular than other creative hubs like Station North’s Copycat building. But other up-and-coming enterprises are thriving off word of mouth and hoping to expand their reach, like vintage furniture and home goods shop Cedar and Cotton, owned by self-taught woodworking and upholstery duo Raina Smallwood and Nasira Latif.

“We’re so off the beaten path. A lot of people don’t know about the building or the other stores. … They’re amazed that there’s so much going on and no one knows about it,” said the 35-year-old Smallwood, who, along with Latif, handcrafts much of the pillows and furniture featured in their Cambridge Building showroom.

“It’s the best-kept secret in the city.”

Here’s a peek inside five other enterprises inside the Cambridge Building.

#FixBaltimore

On select Friday nights, music blasts from Keith “K.C.” Cooper’s second-floor suite, where hip-hop fans, emcees and dancers gather for Be Civil Battles, one of the most anticipated rap and dance battles in the city. On other days, it’s a gathering space for community leaders, workshops and back-to-school drives for school supplies and haircuts. And it’s always a showcase of art.

Cooper’s organization, #FixBaltimore, aims to improve city neighborhoods through artistry, volunteer work, workshops and community gardening.

The South Baltimore resident and a group of friends formed the urban-empowerment group in spring 2015 after seeing damage from the uprisings that followed the death of Freddie Gray and after Cooper himself had a near-death experience when a pothole ripped a tire from his car. The group began cleaning up around the city and filling potholes with flowers, now the organization’s signature program, which promotes awareness of dangerous street conditions.

“The flowers don’t last that long, not even 24 hours,” said Cooper, 30, who has helped fill more than 150 potholes since his organization’s inception. “But it’s not about the actual flower. It’s about the community. … You can’t control everything, but you can do your part.”

The organization has since evolved, aiming to educate and teach members of the community how to be self-sufficient, while also advocating for the use of the city’s 311 call service that allows residents to request help with needs such as trash pickup, tree trimming and street repairs.

Cooper, an artist and metal fabricator, also hosts a range of events and workshops in his second-floor suite and works in local gardens, including a plot near the building, teaching people how to plant raised garden beds and cook fresh produce.

#FixBaltimore meets Sundays from noon-3 p.m. at Suite 2C and every other Wednesday 5-7 p.m. at 803 Hamburg St. fixbaltimoreweb.wixsite.com.

J&M Manufacturing

Myong and Joseph Tillery are stubbornly clinging to an industry that has drastically downsized in the United States over the past few decades.

The married couple have operated their clothing manufacturing business, J&M Manufacturing, in the building for more than 20 years, producing everything from dance- and sportswear to hospital gowns, flags and banners for companies across the country, Joseph Tillery said.

The company launched in 1994, after Myong Tillery, 61, who worked with another manufacturing business in the building, decided to start a company of her own. Joseph, 65, soon signed on and they expanded, employing more than 50 employees for almost a decade before paring its workforce.

Today, the Tillerys and four employees attempt to keep up with the demands of an evolving industry that has largely been outsourced overseas. The couple have bought screen-printing equipment, combining it with their standard cut and sew services, embroidery, and heat pressing to create special graphics and patterns requested by clients and major clothing companies.

Work fluctuates, Joseph Tillery said.

“It’s been tough with domestic clothing manufacturing,” he said, attributing their survival to the many clothing companies that need customization and a quick turnaround. “But we seem able to keep rolling.”

Suite 3D. jandmmfg.com.

A Day N June

Madison Purcell opens the dressing-room curtains and walks into the showroom, showing her older sisters Mia Johnson and Miah Simons the pencil skirt she tried on. The women fawn.

“That’s so cute,” they say, urging her to buy it. Lindsey Brown agrees, adding that since purchasing the skirt for her vintage store A Day N June, no one has worn it better.