BronyCon is headed to Baltimore this weekend

The Bronies are coming.

Yep, it’s that time of year again — BronyCon, which has become a summer tradition in Baltimore, returns to the Baltimore Convention Center this weekend.

The celebration of “My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic,” will bring fans of the animated series — aka “Bronies” — from all over the world. And many will be in costume.

So if you see some out-of-the norm fashion choices around the Inner Harbor, thank the bronies. (See some of the best cosplaying examples from past BronyCons in the gallery above.)

The convention runs Friday-Sunday at the Baltimore Convention Center, 1 W. Pratt St. For more info, go to bronycon.com.

