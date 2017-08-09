Baltimore Insider Baltimore celebrity news and notes on Maryland personalities and politics
Lifestyle Baltimore Insider

BronyCon is headed to Baltimore this weekend

Ellen Fishel
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

The Bronies are coming.

Yep, it’s that time of year again — BronyCon, which has become a summer tradition in Baltimore, returns to the Baltimore Convention Center this weekend.

The celebration of “My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic,” will bring fans of the animated series — aka “Bronies” — from all over the world. And many will be in costume.

So if you see some out-of-the norm fashion choices around the Inner Harbor, thank the bronies. (See some of the best cosplaying examples from past BronyCons in the gallery above.)

The convention runs Friday-Sunday at the Baltimore Convention Center, 1 W. Pratt St. For more info, go to bronycon.com.

Twitter: @ellenfishel

Email: elfishel@baltsun.com

Copyright © 2017, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
72°