Escape room company Breakout Games to hide 20 $100 bills around Baltimore

Escape room company Breakout Games will host a treasure hunt Thursday that will take people beyond their typical rooms and into Baltimore, in search of $2,000 in cash, according to a recent release.

The company, which has more than two dozen locations across the country, will hide 20 $100 bills throughout Baltimore. Starting at 5 p.m., the company will release coordinates of the locations harboring the money every 30 minutes. The last location will be released at 8 p.m.

The company will release coordinates on its Baltimore website, Twitter page and Breakout Games’ Timonium and Columbia Facebook pages.

Interested participants can also sign up for the event by texting “baltimorehunt” to number 31996.

CAPTION The Broward Sheriff's Office said in a tweet Monday afternoon that "The adult male that was taken to the hospital has been pronounced dead." The Broward Sheriff's Office said in a tweet Monday afternoon that "The adult male that was taken to the hospital has been pronounced dead." CAPTION Jada Pinkett Smith will "never" divorce her husband Will Smith. Jada Pinkett Smith will "never" divorce her husband Will Smith.

bbritto@baltsun.com

twitter.com/brittanybritto

BEST OF BALTIMORE INSIDER

Hold up, 'Hon': Baltimore's black vernacular youthful, dynamic if less recognized than 'Bawlmerese'

'Step' dance documentary is out to change the world's view of Baltimore

Drake dined at Azumi, requested new Jay-Z album be played on speakers