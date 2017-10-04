The Book Thing to reopen next week, making its return after 2016 fire

Good news, bibliophiles: The Book Thing will reopen its physical location in the Abell neighborhood next week, according to the book warehouse’s Facebook page.

The site, which was known for housing hundreds of free books for the taking on Vineyard Lane, will open Oct. 14, after being closed since last March due to a devastating fire.

The Book Thing will be gearing up for the opening with a preview tour of the space held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, and has put out a call for volunteers on Facebook to help assemble bookcases, shelve and organize books, and make donations for tools and supplies between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. from Wednesday to Friday. They are not accepting books before the opening, according to the post.

Russell Wattenberg, The Book Thing founder, could not be immediately reached for comment, but he told The Baltimore Sun in August that the warehouse looks “the same, but better," with a working public bathroom that’s handicap-accessible, well-lit rooms, a water fountain and more organized space so that traffic flows better.

Wattenberg said in August that he has plans to move around 200,000 books into the space.

For more information, visit The Book Thing’s website.

This story will be updated.

