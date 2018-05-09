Bel-Loc Diner sign gets new life at Second Chance shop

For those who miss the beloved Parkville eatery Bel-Loc Diner, which closed its doors in March 2017 after 53 years in business, you’re in luck. A piece of it lives on.

The diner’s signature blue and white sign, which hung above the venue, is seeing a new life at secondhand shop Second Chance in South Baltimore.

“We have a big warehouse, so we love to save historical elements from the wrecking ball, so we offered to put it on display, to not sell it, and have it be enjoyed by people that come to the store,” said Mark Foster, the president and CEO of Second Chance.

Preservation Alliance of Baltimore County and Starbucks, which aims to open a new store in the diner’s former space in early June, both had a role in getting the piece down safely and packaging it for delivery to its new home.

“We’re not collectors per se, but … people look fondly on those things and have shared memories, especially Bel-Loc Diner. [They think] about that facility and the meals they had there, and the great family that ran the establishment for many years.”

The shop has had the sign on display for the past three to four months, according to Foster, but they are looking to build a special platform to display it in its original, more angled configuration to evoke the same feel that the diner had.

But “we won’t be serving breakfast any time soon,” Foster said with a laugh.

