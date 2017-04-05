Baltimore ranks No. 1 for love of garden gnomes, and Orioles might have something to do with it

Baltimore is often characterized by its love of Old Bay, Orioles, and crabs, but now we can apparently add garden gnomes to the list.

According to lawn care website LawnStarter, Baltimore has the highest interest in garden gnomes than any other city in the U.S. The rankings were based on Google Trends data on search activity for “garden gnome” from January 2004 to March 2017. And the site posits that the Orioles might have something to do with our apparent garden gnome obsession.

The major league baseball team has hosted past giveaways of gnomes that resemble prominent team figures. In 2015, fans received a Buck Showalter garden gnome.

You've likely seen some Buck Showalter garden gnomes, either in this video, at the ballpark or around town. We want to see them. To submit your Lil' Buck photos, visit community.baltimoresun.com.

And there was a second giveaway in July — this time, of a gnome modeled after Orioles third baseman Manny Machado. But this wasn’t Machado’s first venture into gnome-hood. Another gnome, made during Machado’s minor league days with the Bowie Baysox, is modeled after the player.

Today, the Orioles gnomes are still appreciated. The Showalter gnome is going for up to $50 on eBay and the Machado gnome is on sale on Bobbles and Gnomes for $42.99.

According to LawnStarter’s Google Trends data, Salt Lake City, St. Louis, Minneapolis, and Denver rounded out the top five gnome-loving cities. The nearby city of Washington came in at seventh.