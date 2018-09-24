Baltimore drummers wow 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' with 'Level Up' performance

Baltimore drummers Timothy Fletcher and Malik Perry have a fan in Ellen DeGeneres — so much so that the TV host invited the duo known as A1 Chops to perform on her show.

Aired Monday on NBC, the episode featured Fletcher and Perry performing their eye-catching drumming-and-dance routine to R&B singer Ciara’s “Level Up.” Before they performed, DeGeneres introduced the two by saying, “I love their video so much I asked them to come here and perform on the show.” (A YouTube video of A1 Chops performing to “Level Up” has more than 35,000 views.)

After taking a bow, the Baltimore residents joined DeGeneres for an interview, where they told the host about meeting in high school and forging a friendship over brown sugar cinnamon Pop Tarts.

After Fletcher and Perry told DeGeneres they broke a lot of drumsticks while performing, the host delivered a surprise: $10,000 in cash from the company Shutterfly to continue to pursue their dreams, which left the friends speechless.

