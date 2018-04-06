Baltimore ranks sixth-worst city for dog attacks on mail carriers — again

Well, this bites.

The United States Postal Service released its list of the top 30 worst cities for dog attacks on mail carriers in 2017, and Baltimore ranked sixth in the nation again, according to a recent release.

A reported 44 dog attacks occurred last year in the city, up from 36 in 2016.

Baltimore ranked 16th in 2016; was tied for 17th in 2015; was tied for 14th in 2014; and was sixth in 2013.

Still, in the recent rankings, Baltimore fell substantially behind Houston, which held the top spot with 71 dog attacks. Los Angeles took second place (down from its first spot last year), and was followed by St. Louis, Cleveland and San Diego, respectively.

The results come just ahead of National Dog Bite Prevention Week, which runs Sunday through Saturday, April 14, in hopes of raising awareness about dog bites.

But there is a silver lining. The number of postal employees attacked by dogs nationwide reached 6,244 in 2017 — more than 500 fewer than 2016. The postal service linked the decrease to its digital scanning technology devices, which alert workers of dogs on their routes.

