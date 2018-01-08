Baltimore named the top city for bed bugs in the U.S. — again

We would say the bed bugs are back, but it seems they never left.

Atlanta-based pest control company Orkin released its “Top 50 Bed Bug Cities” list Monday, and Baltimore came in at No. 1 for the second year in a row.

Washington came in second, followed by Chicago; Los Angeles, which moved up two spots; and Columbus, Ohio, respectively.

The company based the rankings on where it performed the most bed bug treatments from December 2016 to November 2017 in residential and commercial locations.

