Columbia native starts latest viral craze, the Backflip Challenge

Grant Fox had an idea.

While in Ocean City for senior week, the Columbia native “had too much to much time on his hands” and thought he’d do a public backflip on film. In the video captured on his Instagram, bystanders seated on a bench look around in astonishment and confusion after Fox backflips and cooly walks away, as if he hadn’t been airborne moments before.

He posted the video on Instagram and waited for it to hit.

What ensued, he didn’t expect, he said. The video scored thousands of views.

“The reaction was so priceless, and I thought you know what, this is something new,” Fox said.

Thus, the Backflip Challenge was born.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUvNPwdF52X/?taken-by=grantthefox

Since that first flip back in May, Fox, 21, has been surprising unsuspecting strangers with his acrobatic stunts. He films the pranks with either a tripod or help from his father or girlfriend. He then edits them into a compilation and posts the clips, challenging others to try the aerobatic prank for themselves.

Now a viral sensation, Fox’s backflip challenge has racked up millions of views on Facebook and Instagram and spawned copycats. His videos have been shared by viral social media aggregators LADBible and Unilad, where they garnered more than 10 million views total.

Once you’ve mastered the backflip, the premise is simple enough: Walk nonchalantly with a phone or maybe a book past some innocent bystanders. Backflip within sight of said bystanders. Calmly walk away as if nothing happened, busy with the task at hand.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWTbYs7FWv7/?taken-by=grantthefox

Fox has made seven compilation videos of his stunts, one of which gained 1.5 million views on his personal Instagram. In the videos, Fox can be seen surprising spectators at the Howard County Fair, Columbia Mall and during the Vans Warped Tour at Merriweather Post Pavilion.

Fox, a gymnast and coach at Pomeroy Gymnastics in Glenelg, said the videos aren’t really about him, but the people who might enjoy seeing something unexpected.

“They’ll question what they’ve seen, their imagination goes wild,” Fox said.

Fox has been making videos ever since middle school, when he started out by making stop-action LEGO animations. Before Vine shut down earlier this year, Fox used the platform to publish his videos to thousands of followers. He’s also had experience with staging stunts and editing film, and he and his team won first prize at the HoCo Student Film Fest in 2015.

But never before has he experienced local fame.

“This is the first time people have come up to me,” he said. “They’ll be like ‘I know you, you’re that flip guy!’”

dohl@baltsun.com

twitter.com/dtohl

BEST OF BALTIMORE INSIDER

Hold up, 'Hon': Baltimore's black vernacular youthful, dynamic if less recognized than 'Bawlmerese'

'Step' dance documentary is out to change the world's view of Baltimore

Drake dined at Azumi, requested new Jay-Z album be played on speakers