Towson alum Amy Schumer had a run-in with Capitol police at a Kavanaugh protest

Comedian Amy Schumer was protesting the Supreme Court nomination of former White House staff secretary Brett Kavanaugh Thursday in Washington when she had a run-in with police, according to several reports, and it seems like the Towson alumna saw it coming.

Daily Caller journalist Benny Johnson tweeted a video of Schumer with a group of women, in which a U.S. Capitol Police officer asks Schumer whether she wants to be arrested. Schumer, holding a “We Believe Anita Hill” sign, responds simply: “Yes.”

Schumer is not arrested in the clip, but a subsequent video he posted shows Schumer following an officer and a line of women to another location.

In a video posted by Twitter user @Theboldtype_z, Schumer hints that an arrest might be imminent:

“I think we’re going to get arrested,” she said.

Capitol Police said in an email to the Baltimore Sun that 293 individuals were arrested at around 3:30 p.m. Thursday for “unlawfully demonstrating in the atrium of the Hart Senate Office Building.” All were charged with “crowding, obstructing or incommoding,” and another nine were arrested and charged at around 5:30 p.m.

Police said they were unable to confirm the names of those arrested due to the large number of people being processed and released.

Schumer’s publicist did not immediately respond to an email from The Sun. ,

A picture tweeted by fellow protestor Ellen Lovelidge (@djlilelle) showed Schumer and model Emily Ratajkowski standing against a wall with other women.

Lovelidge tweeted that she spotted the two, who attended the #CancelKavanaugh protest outside of the Capitol building, being detained and sharing snacks.

Schumer, who identifies as a sexual assault survivor, has been vocal on social media about her opposition to Kavanaugh in recent weeks after three women have accused him of sexual misconduct in separate incidents in the 1980s.

Ratajkowski stated in Twitter and Instagram posts Thursday afternoon that she was arrested during the protest.

“Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power,” she wrote.

CAPTION Highlights from the True Laurels showcase of Baltimore-based rappers at the Trillectro music festival. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) Highlights from the True Laurels showcase of Baltimore-based rappers at the Trillectro music festival. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION JAGMAC, a rising pop group from Baltimore, performs at Mix 106.5's Towson studios this summer. (Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video) JAGMAC, a rising pop group from Baltimore, performs at Mix 106.5's Towson studios this summer. (Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video)

bbritto@baltsun.com

twitter.com/brittanybritto

BEST OF BALTIMORE INSIDER

Hold up, 'Hon': Baltimore's black vernacular youthful, dynamic if less recognized than 'Bawlmerese'

'Step' dance documentary is out to change the world's view of Baltimore

Drake dined at Azumi, requested new Jay-Z album be played on speakers