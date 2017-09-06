BSO music director Marin Alsop puts her Cockeysville home up for auction

You, too, can live like a Baltimore Symphony Orchestra music director. Or at least live where she lived.

Marin Alsop, the BSO’s music director since 2007, has put a Cockeysville house she purchased in May 2010 on the market. The 3,800-square-foot home, on 1.4 acres in the Ivy Hill community, will be auctioned off Sept. 27 with an opening bid of $500,000

Alsop has owned a house in the Roland Park area for about four years — closer to the BSO’s home at Meyerhoff Symphony Hall and to where her son is attending school, said Jared Block, an associate with Towson-based Alex Cooper, which is handling the auction. She has been renting the Cockeysville house, where she lived for more than three years, to another party, Block said.

The house, built in 1958 and adjacent to Oregon Ridge Park, includes an entry foyer/mud room, half bath, eat-in gourmet kitchen and “large 2 story great room with a stone stacked wall and wood burning fireplace,” according to the listing The main floor also features a living room that leads to a blue-stone patio and a library with built-in book shelves..

The house's upper level features a large master suite with a walk-in closet, as well as two additional bedrooms.

The lower level includes a laundry room, utilities and storage.

These are the 10 priciest new home listings in the Baltimore area in August 2017, according to multiple listing service Bright MLS. (Ellen Fishel) (Ellen Fishel)

A carriage house on the property includes a bedroom and full bath, plus a living room-area with hardwood ﬂoors throughout.

Alsop paid $1 million for the house, Block said.

The auction is set for 11 a.m. Sept. 27 on the premises, 1126 Ivy Hill Road. A deposit of $25,000 is required of bidders.

For more information, go to realestate.alexcooper.com.

CAPTION 'How a young boy has been decaying in Baltimore since age 10: A Death Note' is an essay by East Baltimore resident Kondwani Fidel. He shares some of his inspiration behind the piece. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun) 'How a young boy has been decaying in Baltimore since age 10: A Death Note' is an essay by East Baltimore resident Kondwani Fidel. He shares some of his inspiration behind the piece. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun) CAPTION As hard as it is to imagine a more searing critique of capitalism than "The Wire." David Simon does that in "The Deuce." As hard as it is to imagine a more searing critique of capitalism than "The Wire." David Simon does that in "The Deuce."

ckaltenbach@baltsun.com

twitter.com/chriskaltsun