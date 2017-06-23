New movie 'All Square' seeks Little Leaguers for Dundalk shoot

A new film starring actors from “House of Cards” and “The Wire” is looking for local Little Leaguers to serve as extras.

“All Square,” with Michael Kelly from “House of Cards” and Isiah Whitlock from “The Wire,” will be shooting next week at Battle Grove Field in Dundalk and needs young baseball players and their families as stand-ins, said producer Jordan Foley.

Foley said the shoots will occur June 25 to 26 and June 29 to 30 from roughly 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

Players should be between ages 10 and 13 and bring any gear they would use on the diamond. The shoot will feature some simulated play, Foley said, including base running and hitting. Family members are encouraged to come and serve as spectators.

“All Square” is the story of John, a bookie who starts betting on the outcome of Little League contests after striking up a relationship with his ex-girlfriend’s son. Kelly, who plays Doug Stamper on “House of Cards,” stars as John. The film also starsJesse Ray Sheps as the young player and Whitlock, who played Clay Davis on “The Wire,” as John’s best friend and voice of reason.

The independent film has been working with Dundalk Little League teams and coaches to get game footage and will shoot in the area through July 10, Foley said. Some shoots will take place in local houses and restaurants.

Those interested in becoming an extra should send name, age, contact info and a recent photo toallsquaremovie@gmail.com.

CAPTION Despite their firing, the film is still scheduled for a May 2018 release. (June 21, 2017) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) Despite their firing, the film is still scheduled for a May 2018 release. (June 21, 2017) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) CAPTION Dutch photographer Rein Jelle Terpstra is currently working on a book of photographs taken from the point of view of people, such as Stephanie Lang, who came out to watch former United States Senator Robert F. Kennedy's funeral train travel up the East Coast in 1968. (Michael Ares, Baltimore Sun video) Dutch photographer Rein Jelle Terpstra is currently working on a book of photographs taken from the point of view of people, such as Stephanie Lang, who came out to watch former United States Senator Robert F. Kennedy's funeral train travel up the East Coast in 1968. (Michael Ares, Baltimore Sun video)

dohl@baltsun.com

twitter.com/dtohl