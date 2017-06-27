Serena Williams, Columbia native Alexis Ohanian share details of their relationship in Vanity Fair

Tennis superstar Serena Williams and her fiance, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, are the subject of a lengthy Vanity Fair profile that discusses their relationship and Williams’ surprise pregnancy.

Published Tuesday, the piece susses out the romantic details of Ohanian and Williams’ unlikely relationship. Williams, it notes, is the best tennis player in history while the athletic prowess of Ohanian, the “geek co-founder” of the popular website, peaked during his football days at Ellicott City’s Howard High School. He had never even seen a tennis match before meeting Williams and she had not heard of Reddit, according to the article.

When the two attended a movie in San Francisco, a counter boy asked Ohanian if he could possibly be with Williams.

“Come on. Me? Really?” he responded, according to the Vanity Fair story.

The cover also features Williams baring her baby bump in Demi Moore fashion.

The feature takes readers through the tender and turbulent moments of the Ohanian/Williams relationship — from their chance meeting in Rome to Williams’ wedding announcement via Reddit to her surprise before the Australian Open in January, when she wordlessly handed Ohanian a bag with six positive pregnancy tests. (According to the article, her doctor told her their was no risk in competing and she went on to win the tournament.)

“I felt like a door had been opened to a person who made me want to be my best self,” Ohanian told Vanity Fair. “I find myself just wanting to be better by simply being around her because of the standard she holds.”

The two are preparing for their baby — Ohanian is contributing to a swear jar every time a curse word slips loose — and their upcoming wedding this fall.

Serena Williams, left, and Alexis Ohanian attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2017, in New York.

