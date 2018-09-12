The PETA crab billboard saga continues, with a second advertisement planned

With the Old Bay dust still settling from PETA’s Baltimore billboard urging people to stop eating crabs, the animal rights group already has plans for a second advertisement.

The plan for another billboard is PETA’s latest maneuver in an exchange of advertisements aimed at Baltimore’s crabbing industry.

PETA initially placed a billboard in Baltimore on Aug. 22, urging locals to “see the individual” and “go vegan.” Reactions boiled over online, with some people ardently defending the Maryland delicacy.

Tony Minadakis, who owns Jimmy’s Famous Seafood restaurant in Dundalk, was not pleased with the stunt.

“I was shocked,” Minadakis told The Baltimore Sun at the time. “It was pretty tone-deaf.”

Minadakis placed a counter-billboard last month parodying the original PETA ad, which was part of a national “I’m Me, Not Meat” campaign. The restaurant’s billboard reads: “SteaMEd crabs. Here to stay. Get Famous.”

PETA spokesperson Ashley Byrne said Wednesday the next planned billboard does not yet have a location secured, but is slated to read “Why So Crabby? Letting Others Live Might Just Save Your Life!”

The potential billboard “is another opportunity to get more people who have not considered crabs as sensitive intelligent beings,” Byrne said. “It's another opportunity for people to consider the animals and their suffering and violent, painful deaths.”

Still, PETA’s ad is meant to be light in tone, she said.

“I think obviously we do address serious issues, but sometimes it’s a little easier to get people to pay attention if you approach them in a light way,” Byrne said.

