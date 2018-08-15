Baltimore called 'the new millennial hotspot' by British newspaper

It’s hard to compare Baltimore to New York or D.C., but that’s OK. There’s nothing like Charm City, and rarely has this small piece of the Maryland pie tried to shape itself into something it’s not.

That air of defiance — it’s what makes Baltimore so cool.

Across the pond, somebody noticed. This week, British newspaper the Evening Standard celebrated Baltimore as the coolest city on the East Coast and a named it “the new millennial hotspot.” The publication cites Baltimore’s “booming” arts, rich history, dining scene, quirky neighborhoods, culture and, of course, the crab houses — is the one it chose, though, on the touristy harbor, really where "locals gather"?

The article highlights some of the city's newest draws, including the Bygone restaurant, Hotel Revival, Union Collective, but still falls into old traps, barely completing a paragraph before mentioning "The Wire" — even if it is to say Baltimore deserves to be known for more.