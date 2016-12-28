John Waters briefly hospitalized, misses own Christmas party

The 200 people on the guest list for John Waters' annual Christmas party discovered one thing missing at his North Baltimore home — the host. The famed filmmaker and author spent that night, Dec. 23, at the hospital because of a kidney stone.

Waters' holiday gathering is traditionally an off-the-record affair, but word of the unusual situation this year started to spread. So did concern for Waters. The rash of bad news concerning pop culture celebrities lately added to the concern.

"The party was private, my health is private," Waters said in an email Wednesday. "I guess one [of the guests] blabbed. Most didn't. I am completely fine and [the] whole thing is ridiculous and blown out of proportion. I had a kidney stone. It hurt. Lots. Went to hospital and got excellent treatment and was home the next day."

The 70-year-old Waters, who recently completed an 18-city tour of his one-man show "A John Waters Christmas," heard from some guests that Friday's party felt "more subdued," but "others stayed until 2:30 a.m."

"Obviously, my assistants Susan and Trish and Sascha's catering gang did a great job without me," Waters said. "So good that when I returned home from hospital next morning, the house was perfectly in order. I couldn't even tell there had been anyone here."

The creator of the popular movie "Hairspray" and assorted cult film classics spent Christmas Day at the home of a niece with other relatives, "as planned," Waters said. He will also stick to his plans for this week's holiday — "I am going to [New York] and then [the] Hamptons for New Year's Eve dinner with friends, so all is obviously fine. Jeeze."

