Charm City Cakes' Duff Goldman sees similarity in Trump, Obama cakes

Duff Goldman, owner of Charm City Cakes, suggested on Twitter early Saturday morning that the design for President Donald Trump's inauguration cake was plagiarized.

Goldman, who's a judge on Food Network's "Kids Baking Championship," posted a side-by-side photo of the cake he made for former President Barack Obama's inauguration four years ago and Trump's cake from last night. The celebrity baker noted he didn't make Trump's cake and added a thinking face emoji for a touch of shade.

Goldman's post has gone viral, with more than 45,000 retweets and 73,000 likes.

Goldman did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Twitter.

Both cakes were used at the Armed Services Ball on the respective inauguration evenings.

Goldman was commissioned to create the cake for Obama's inauguration in 2013.

That cake included six tiers, with a replica of the presidential seal and hand-painted bunting and stars and stripes. A Sun story at the time noted that flavors included red velvet, lemon poppyseed, pineapple coconut, and pumpkin chocolate chip with layers of Swiss butter cream.

At the time, Goldman said: "The cake design is just the right balance of respect and celebration and we could not be more excited to honor our President and our country's men and women in uniform."

This isn't the first time plagiarism has come up when it comes to the Trumps. In July, Melania Trump was accused of plagiarizing her speech at the Republican National Convention from then-first lady Michelle Obama. The incident inspired numerous memes and #FamousMelaniaTrumpQuotes.