The Charmery bathroom named finalist in America's Best Restroom contest

November marks a month when Americans have to make some serious decisions — not only about presidential candidates, but also about their favorite bathroom. And one Baltimore shop’s loo is in the running.

Hampden ice cream shop The Charmery was named one of 10 finalists in the 15th annual America’s Best Restroom contest hosted by Cintas Corp., the company announced Tuesday.

The contest, which selects finalists based on their restroom's "cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality and unique design elements," will award the winner $2,500 in services to upkeep their restrooms, according to a recent news release.

The Charmery restroom was noted for its aquatic, underwater feel, with features including a “calming blue color palette,” sculptures of aquatic creatures made from plastic spoons, and mood lighting.

The Charmery could not be immediately reached for comment.

The restrooms at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown, Pa., noted for their hands-free urinal gaming system in the men’s restrooms, have also been selected, along with the renovated bathrooms in Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, which feature a waiting area with art display cases and flight information and softer lighting.

People can vote for their favorite restroom today through Nov. 2 at the contest website.