Serena Williams to reportedly marry Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian today in New Orleans

For all the massive control Serena Williams has exercised over her mind, body and tennis career, she hasn't been able to control the flow of information about her star-studded wedding to Alexis Ohanian.

The 36-year-old tennis champion and the 34-year-old multimillionaire co-founder of Reddit and former Columbia resident are expected to marry Thursday in New Orleans. Details like the location and guest list are supposed to be kept secret.

Right.

The Daily Mail has reported that the wedding will take place at the New Orleans' Contemporary Arts Center, and the star-studded 250-person guest list includes Beyoncé, Jay Z and Kris Jenner. And both the Daily Mail and the tabloid Daily Mirror add that "Suits" actress Meghan Markle, Williams' friend and Prince Harry's girlfriend, could be there, too.

Williams and Ohanian are planning quite the bash, even as they are adjusting to becoming parents to a newborn. Their daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., was born just 11 weeks ago.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the wedding is Beauty and the Beast-themed.

The couple are reportedly spending $1 million on the party, and chose the Contemporary Arts Center, in the city's Warehouse Arts District, because of its architecture and history, the Daily Mail said. They have asked their wedding planner to fill the hall with thousands of dollars worth of crystals and flowers.

Guests will be banned from taking mobile telephones or other electronic devices to the ceremony because Williams has signed an exclusive deal with her friend Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of American Vogue, for the glossy magazine to run photographs.

They also plan on their daughter being there. A nanny will come along to take care of the baby.

“Alexis will have a babysitter on hand just for her the entire night,” a source told the Daily Mail. “Both parents wouldn't dream of not having her there. She will be a part of the wedding as much as possible for an 11-week-old. They are totally and utterly besotted with her.”