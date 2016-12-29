Serena Williams and Columbia native Alexis Ohanian, Reddit co-founder, are engaged

Alexis Ohanian, the Columbia native who co-founded Reddit, and tennis superstar Serena Williams are engaged, according to their social media accounts.
Via her verified Reddit account, Williams, 35, announced the engagement Thursday afternoon in a thread titled “I said yes.” Ohanian, 33, posted a link to Williams’ post on his verified Facebook account with the caption, “She said yes.”
Williams’ Reddit post reads:
I came home
A little late
Someone had a bag packed for me
And a carriage awaited
Destination: Rome
To escort me to my very own "charming"
Back to where our stars first collided
And now it was full circle
At the same table we first met by chance
This time he made it not by chance
But by choice
Down on one knee
He said 4 words
And
Requests for confirmation to representatives of Ohanian and Williams were not immediately returned.
US Weekly reported in October 2015 Ohanian and Williams were dating, and that the couple met at a lunch not long after Williams was linked to the rap star Drake.
Ohanian attended Howard High School, and graduated from the University of Virginia. He currently lives in San Francisco, according to his Facebook profile.