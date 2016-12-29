Serena Williams and Columbia native Alexis Ohanian, Reddit co-founder, are engaged

From anger to forgiveness: How one man's shooting led to a new program for Baltimore boys
Wesley Case
Serena Williams is reportedly engaged to Columbia native Alexis Ohanian.

Alexis Ohanian, the Columbia native who co-founded Reddit, and tennis superstar Serena Williams are engaged, according to their social media accounts.

Via her verified Reddit account, Williams, 35, announced the engagement Thursday afternoon in a thread titled “I said yes.” Ohanian, 33, posted a link to Williams’ post on his verified Facebook account with the caption, “She said yes.”

Williams’ Reddit post reads:

I came home

A little late

Someone had a bag packed for me

And a carriage awaited

Destination: Rome

To escort me to my very own "charming"

Back to where our stars first collided

And now it was full circle

At the same table we first met by chance

This time he made it not by chance

But by choice

Down on one knee

He said 4 words

And

r/isaidyes

Requests for confirmation to representatives of Ohanian and Williams were not immediately returned. 

US Weekly reported in October 2015 Ohanian and Williams were dating, and that the couple met at a lunch not long after Williams was linked to the rap star Drake. 

Ohanian attended Howard High School, and graduated from the University of Virginia. He currently lives in San Francisco, according to his Facebook profile.

