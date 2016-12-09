Michael Phelps partners with mattress company Leesa Sleeps to promote quality sleep

Aside from monstrous caloric intake, hours of training and playing a little Future before swim time, there's another method behind Michael Phelps' championship performance — sleep.

Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, and fellow Olympian Aly Raisman have partnered up with Virginia Beach-based mattress company Leesa Sleep to promote the company's products and the importance of quality sleep, according to a recent news release.

"Sleep monitoring was a daily part of my routine when I returned to competitive swimming as it was critical to aid my recovery so I was prepared for my next training session or competition," Phelps said in a statement. “My understanding of sleep and performance has carried over into my post-competitive life as I have been doing a lot of travel and can tell the difference between a good and bad night of sleep."

The athletes will also work with the direct-to-consumer mattress company's social impact programs, including the Leesa One-Ten program, which donates one mattress to a shelter for every 10 sold.