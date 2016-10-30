Michael Phelps, Nicole Johnson share wedding photos

May: Become a dad.

June: Become a husband.

July and August: Further your Olympic legacy.

October: Celebrate the year with a wedding ceremony in Cabo.

It's been quite a year for Michael Phelps, who we learned last week did in fact get married in between two of the other big moments in his life.

Phelps and Nicole Johnson — who together welcomed son and eventual internet sensation Boomer on May 5 — were married in June. On Saturday, they celebrated with a ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The Towson native and his new bride shared photos from the ceremony on Instagram after the party.

Phelps has been busy since the Olympics. We'll have to wait and see if he has any other big, life-altering moments in store for the final two months of the year.

I mean, how do you even do Halloween after that stretch of epic milestones?