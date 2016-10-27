Michael Phelps, Nicole Johnson wed in Ariz. [Updated w/ marriage certificate]

Update: This article has been updated to include information obtained from the Clerk of the Superior Court Office in Maricopa County, Arizona.

Michael Fred Phelps II and Nicole Michele Johnson were married in June in Paradise Valley, Arizona, according to a marriage license obtained by the Baltimore Sun.

TMZ first reported Wednesday that the Olympic champion and his fiancee were secretly wedded. They had been engaged since February of last year.

The Record of Marriage, obtained from the Clerk of the Superior Court Office in Maricopa County, Arizona, stated that the couple are wedded on June 13 in Paradise Valley, Arizona. Peter S. Carlisle performed the ceremony. He is managing director of Octagon Olympics and Action Sports, which manages Phelps.

Phelps' agent, Drew Johnson, and his mother, Debbie Phelps, did not immediately respond Wednesday evening to emails from The Sun requesting comment. Sister Hilary Phelps did not respond to an email or a voicemail message.

The news comes after the Baltimore-area native, who has lived in Arizona with Johnson for the past year, denied that he and the former Miss California USA had wed on Facebook Live yesterday. A Facebook user asked about a black ring he was wearing.

"I've never worn a ring ever, ever in my life, so I'm getting married soon, so I figured I might as well try to see what it feels like to have a ring on," Phelps said before emphasizing that he wears his ring on his right hand and not his left.

"I am not telling you the date of the wedding," he said. "That's a super secret. You guys will know soon, though."

Apparently, we do.

See photos of Michael Phelps and his fiancee (or is it wife?), Nicole Johnson.

He also said, “I’m not married yet."

The couple, who gave birth to their first child Boomer on May 5, dated on and off for several years before their engagement.

“There definitely were times, and I think Michael would say the same thing, where I hated him. We were at odds at times,” Johnson told Cosmopolitan earlier this year. “Even when I loathed him, there were still times when I was like, ‘God, I wish I was with him.’”

Johnson blamed their relationship turbulence on "bad timing," and dished on details about their wedding to Access Hollywood, confirming that they had set a date.

Their ceremony would be "small and intimate" (hint?), but Johnson said she'd throw a "massive bash for everyone in the states."