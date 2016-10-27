Michael Phelps confirms he's married (while golfing with Ray Lewis)

After keeping it a secret since June (and denying it at least twice this week), Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps finally admits it. He's married.

A shirtless Phelps signed on to Facebook Live Thursday evening to check in with viewers while golfing in a place he says is "not in Arizona, [but] close" with former Ravens player Ray Lewis.

"You guys probably already saw the article that was posted," Phelps said while driving a golf cart with Lewis in the passenger seat. "I been married for awhile. Couple months. I had to keep it a secret from y'all."

TMZ first reported Wednesday that Phelps and Nicole Johnson secretly wedded. They had been engaged since February of last year.

The Record of Marriage, obtained from the Clerk of the Superior Court Office in Maricopa County, Arizona, stated that the couple was wedded on June 13 in Paradise Valley, Arizona. Peter S. Carlisle performed the ceremony. He is managing director of Octagon Olympics and Action Sports, which manages Phelps.

The news came after the Baltimore-area native, who has lived in Arizona with Johnson for the past year, denied on Facebook Live Tuesday that he and the former Miss California USA had wed. A Facebook user asked about a black ring he was wearing.

"I've never worn a ring ever, ever in my life, so I'm getting married soon, so I figured I might as well try to see what it feels like to have a ring on," Phelps said Tuesday, before emphasizing that he wears his ring on his right hand and not his left.

"I'm not married yet," he said.

Thursday, he held up his right hand with bare fingers on the Facebook Live video.

Olympian Michael Phelps journey started in Baltimore and now has covered five Olympics, winning 28 Olympic medals and 23 gold medals. He is considered one of the greatest athletes of all time.

"It's not on that hand anymore," Phelps said, noting that now that he and Johnson are finally married, they "get the chance to just kind of kick it and hang out."

“Baby No. 2 may be coming soon," he said.

But first, golf.